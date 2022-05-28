Adefarati’s son, information commissioner clinch Ondo APC Rep tickets

A former Commissioner for Local Government Chieftaincy Affairs, in Ondo State, Adegboyega Adefarati, has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election for Akoko Akoko South-East/South-West Federal Constituency of the state.

This is just as the former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo, emerged the winner of the APC primary in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.

Adefarati who is the son of the former governor of the state, late Adebayo Adefarati defeated four other contenders for the ticket to emerge as the party’s candidate for the 2023 election.

Chairman of the State Electoral panel, Dr Kingsley Nwankwere, who announced the results said out of the 113 delegates, Adefarati who emerged the winner polled 96 votes while his closest rival, the Vice-Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Ade Adeogun and Victor Ategbole, who got six votes each.

He added that Adeyeri Stephen scored three votes, John Adanike polled one vote while there were two invalid votes out of the 113 votes cast.

The primary election of the federal constituency was held at the International Event Center, Dome, due to the security and tension in Oka Akoko over the primary election.





According to reports, political thugs were imported from neighbouring states of Kogi and Edo States to disrupt the election and it was decided that the aspirants and the delegates should be moved to the state capital to avoid a crisis in the area.

A serving female commissioner in the state was said to have held been hostage for several hours by the thugs while some of the delegates were threatened not to come to the venue of the election

The electoral officers, however, announced the relocation of the aspirants and the delegates to the state capital, Akure, where the election was held under tight security.

Speaking on his victory, Adefarati expressed gratitude to the APC, and members of the party from the constituency and expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in 2023.

He pledged to ensure that the Federal constituency is adequately represented in the House of Representatives, adding that the area will be more secure and united for more development if he eventually wins the seat in 2023.

He called on the other aspirants who contested with him to accord him the support for the goal of achieving a greater Akokoland and Ondo State.

In the same vein, Ojogo, a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state polled 67 votes to beat his closest opponent, Idowu Mafimisebi who scored 34 votes while Ayara scored seven votes.

The winner, in his acceptance speech, appreciated leaders and members of the party in the federal constituency for their support in emerging as the party’s candidate.

Ojogo promised to provide an effective representation that will progress Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.