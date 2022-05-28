Senator Bwacha wins Taraba APC guber primary

The former senate deputy minority leader and senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha, has won the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State.

Bwacha defeated six other aspirants with 97,655 votes to clinch the ticket through direct mode of the exercise.

Senator Anthony Manzo scored 16,625 votes, Danladi Kifas got 12,202 votes, Senator Yusuf A Yusuf, scored 10,828 votes, Prof Sani Yahaya got 9,929 votes, Chief David Sabo Kente got 5,836 while the former minister of power, Sale Maman got 4875 votes.

Bwacha while reacting to the result on Friday in Jalingo, promised that he would work in harmony with his fellow contestants who lost in the primary to unite the party and achieve greatness for the state.

Bwacha said the victory was for the party and the people of Taraba. He promised that he would work closely with those that contested with him to build the party and ensure victory at the general election.

According to him, APC was the only safe place to be and achieve the aim of good governance and attract development for the people. He noted that Taraba was heading to a failed state and needed to reposition.





“My declaration today is a victory for the party, I will work in harmony with those that contested with me to ensure victory for our party and build a better Taraba.

“It is all about restoring the lost glory of Taraba State and I want everyone to understand and come together for us to redefine the roadmap for the state,” the guber candidate said.