Nnamdi Kanu’s family gives Simon Ekpa 14 days ultimatum

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to Finland-based self-acclaimed disciple of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Mazi Simon Ekpa, to cease using the name or the image of Kanu in his broadcasts or fundraise.

Kanu’s letter in a letter by its Attorney, Magnus Jonsson, dated May 17, 2022, threatened to commence legal action against Ekpa if he failed to comply with the demands of the letter.

The family also demanded that Ekpa should desist from making defamatory comments against members of the family.

Below is a full text of the letter entitled: “A DEMAND TO CEASE ÅND DESIST FROM USING THE NAME OF MAZI NNAMDI KANU FOR MATERIAL GAIN, ETC:

“Dear Mr Ekpa:

The Kanu family, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, has retained the undersigned to formally demand from you as follows:





“That you should forthwith cease and desist from using the name and image of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, either in your broadcasts or otherwise, for any material gain whatsoever including any fundraising.

“That you should forthwith cease and desist from addressing yourself as a Disciple of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, either in the guise of you being a member of IPOB (which we are informed you are not) or in any other manner relating to Biafra agitation.

“That you should forthwith cease and desist from any further defamatory publications against any member of the Kanu family, whether such publications are personally uttered by you or by others that you invite to your social media networks.

“That you are hereby given Fourteen (14) days from the confirmed receipt of this Legal Mail within which to comply with the demands in this letter.

“That your failure or refusal to comply with the demands herein will result in costly legal actions against you, including but not limited to the following:

“(a) Direct criminal complaint against you to Finnish authorities and/or to any European country in which

“(b) Tortious and injunctive claims against you for the civil injuries enumerated above.

“(c) Petitions against you to the Finnish authorities that regulate legal practice such as you are currently applying in Finland.

“Finally, you are hereby warned that this Legal Mail constitutes a pre-action Notice that no further formal warnings will be forthcoming to you before our commencement of the forgoing legal actions against you.

“Thank you for your anticipated cooperation in regards to the contents of this Legal Mail.”