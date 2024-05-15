Nigeria’s education system is at a crossroads, grappling with a brain drain that has seen many of its brightest minds seek opportunities abroad. This exodus of talent is a pressing concern, as it not only deprives the country of its future but somehow undermines economic and social progress. As a technology enthusiast in teaching and learning, I believe it is essential to explore the reasons behind this trend while recommending viable solutions that could revitalise our educational system.

One of the primary reasons for which brain drain has persisted is traceable to the desire for a better life; a mission that has scattered millions of Nigerians around the world in a bid to scale income, acquire quality education, or provide a fresh start for their families in a society filled with cutting-edge technology. This desire is not unfounded; the Nigerian education system faces significant challenges, including inadequate funding, outdated curricula, dilapidated buildings, and a woeful salary structure. What is even noteworthy is that Nigerian students excel academically when allowed to study abroad—vehemently depicting the massive potential this country holds. For over four decades, Nigeria has been at loggerheads with institutions and shareholders, especially the educators, who are to drive this country to its highest momentum. To make it worse, none of Nigeria’s universities are in the top 10 tertiary institutions in Africa.

The way forward

Embedded technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence), VR (Virtual Reality), IoT, and other learning enhancement technologies can play a crucial role in revitalising our education system. These technologies will help personalise learning, improve student engagement, and increase access to quality education. It is important to also note that their adoption has to be carefully implemented as a complement to traditional teaching methods.

The government has a critical role to play in addressing the brain drain and revitalising our education system. Without a doubt, Nigeria for a long time has not invested the required resources in education and has failed to uphold the global practices of elevating education by providing scholarships and incentives for citizens who have attained recognition overseas— so they could return to give back to the society that made them; while contributing to the social economy and development of our dear nation.

By doing so, we would stem the tide of brain drain. Additionally, the government can establish programmes to encourage innovation, entrepreneurship and research, creating opportunities for citizens to apply their skills and knowledge in Nigeria.

As products of the Nigerian education system, we have a responsibility to give back to the country that has given us so much. We must recognise that our successes are not just personal achievements, but also a testament to the investment many of us benefited as Nigerians. In the same vein, young people should be given opportunities through digital skills acquisition, grants, or mentorship.

Alamu is a PhD student in Curriculum and Instruction at Kent State University, Ohio, USA

ALSO READ: [VIDEO]: Let church members attend Redeemer’s schools for free, Lege urges Adeboye