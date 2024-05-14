Lege Miami made a heartfelt plea to Pastor Adeboye, urging him to consider allowing members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to study at the Redeemer’s school for free.

In a viral video on Monday, April 13, 2024, Lege recounted an encounter with a young lady seeking help to pay her school fees. When he asked which church she attended, she mentioned being a member of RCCG.

Reflecting on Pastor E.A. Adeboye’s efforts in establishing private schools, Lege highlighted the significant role played by the mothers of these children, who often contributed through their offerings.

He proposed that school fees be waived, with maintenance costs covered by offerings collected during church services, citing the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Lege further suggested that all staff at RCCG should volunteer their services, emphasising that it is a service to God and should be done willingly.

