A non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Zamfara State, “Voluntary Aid Initiative” (VAI), has sensitised four communities on community-based initiatives to address harmful cultural norms and practices that promote Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the state.

The sensitisation took place in Tsafe, Bilbis, Birnin Magaji, and Nasarawa Godel communities under the Birnin Magaji and Tsafe local government areas of the state.

It was conducted by the NGO Voluntary Aid Initiative (VAI) in collaboration with the Ukaid-funded organisation “International Alert” under the project Promoting Stability, Access to Justice, and Accountability.

Speaking at Bilbis and Tsafe communities, the Executive Director of the VAI, Musa Umar, urged the participants to change harmful cultural norms and practises to reduce SGBV in society.

Umar added that the title of the sensitisation is “Develop and Support Implementation of Community-Based Initiatives to Address Harmful Cultural Norms and Practises that Promote SGBV”.

Umar, who appreciated the turnout of the participants, urged them to extend the message to their respective homes and localities.

One of the participants, Malam Hamisu Bilbis, described the sensitization as a welcome development.

“We appreciate this sensitization; we believe this will increase our awareness as well as protect our children and women against GBV.

The Project Officer VAI, Mr Buhari Yau Moriki, who led the sensitization team for Birnin Magaji and Nasarawa Godel communities, said it was aimed at raising people’s awareness on how to change their cultural norms and practises that cause SGBV.

Moriki noted that several cultural and traditional practices in rural communities contribute to violence against women.

The participants of the sensitisation meeting promised to collaborate and work as a team to sensitise other community members on the dangers associated with harmful cultural norms and practices in promoting SGBV in the state.





