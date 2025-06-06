ADC handshake: A consensus for Nigeria

By Grace Okikiola

As Nigeria’s political tides swell ahead of the 2027 general elections, one symbol appears to be gaining momentum: the ADC handshake. Unlike any other political logo, it is quickly becoming the face of our national consensus. In a bold and wide-ranging Arise TV interview titled “Wielding a Formidable Opposition Ahead of 2027,” ADC National Chairman Ralphs Okey Nwosu articulated a vision far bigger than any single party: a united platform built on transformation, inclusivity, and African pride. The emergence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the central force in a proposed coalition featuring former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, and others signals a clear shift in political currents.

Major outlets, including Vanguard, This Day, Tribune, Punch, Guardian, and Daily Trust, have all weighed in, with the latter recently dubbing ADC the “bride of 2027.” ADC continues to be mentioned positively, as though meant to reassure Nigerians. The imagery is apt. As parties jostle for a credible platform that can galvanize national support, ADC is increasingly the consensus option. But this sudden wave of relevance didn’t come from nowhere. It has been nearly two decades in the making, an investment in people-first politics and grassroots credibility, now bearing fruit.

ADC’s Origin Story

Founded in 2006, the ADC has always positioned itself as a transformation-focused party. It was conceived during a time of deep national frustration with the two-party system. As the Tribune reports, its founders retreated to develop a unique vision, not anchored in regionalism or recycled elite politics. The result was a party that not only got registered but also declared its mission openly: “for Nigeria, Africa, and the world.”

Chairman Ralphs Okey Nwosu describes it simply: “ADC is about transformation, and oneness in all ramifications.” For him, the ADC was “constructed to put Nigeria in the driving seat for development and transformation.” That message has resonated more recently, as disillusionment with old-guard political structures grows. The ADC handshake, long a party symbol, has begun to represent something deeper: a call for national unity, civility, and coordinated development.

The Symbolism of the Handshake

The ADC handshake is not mere political branding. According to Nwosu, it represents “national unity, warmth,” and, most importantly, a promise to the electorate that governance can be inclusive and dignified. This is not a logo developed in just any boardroom or by random people. It was chosen deliberately and intentionally, meant to stand in direct contrast to the hard line of conflict-driven politics that has defined past elections.

The handshake is more than a metaphor. It is baked into ADC’s structure. Unlike most Nigerian parties, ADC avoids the familiar fault lines of geography and tribalism. Nwosu reminds the audience that “Nigerians are beginning to realize that inclusivity is critical.”

Nwosu doesn’t stop at nationalism. His rhetoric often leans Pan-African. On Arise TV, he asserted: “Africanism — the African people must assert themselves.” He calls for Nigeria not just to participate in global affairs, but to lead within Africa by example. The party’s Pan-African stance aligns with the belief that domestic reform is a prerequisite to international credibility. From foreign policy to youth employment, the ADC message is consistent: Nigeria cannot remain reactive. It must take charge of the wheel.

This ideology is not accidental. From its inception, ADC’s founding retreat reportedly included prayers not just for Nigeria, but for the continent. Its leaders have long viewed Nigerian politics as a proxy for African transformation, a belief that feels more relevant than ever in today’s globally competitive landscape.

ADC at the Center of Coalition Politics

While ADC’s foundational vision is decades old, its new role as the rallying point for a credible opposition coalition marks a defining moment. As Vanguard reported, the party has been in discussions with political heavyweights like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and even Rotimi Amaechi. ADC insiders say these talks are not new. The groundwork began 16 months ago with nationwide consultations and strategy meetings.

These efforts have borne fruit. News outlets have confirmed that ADC has been “adopted as the official platform” for this coalition. If true, this will be the first time a “third force” party gets the nod from multiple former front-runners. But Nwosu is clear: ADC is not a short-term vehicle. He warned that those treating the party like a bus stop, a mole, will find themselves disappointed. “ADC is certainly not that vehicle,” he warned.

Beyond symbolism and coalition-building, ADC is actively organizing. The party has announced an ambitious goal of mobilizing 35 million voters. Of these, the youth wing has pledged to deliver 30 million, banking on the growing political energy among young Nigerians. Nationwide events have already begun, with rallies and stakeholder engagements happening across all six geopolitical zones.

This momentum has begun to echo in editorial offices. This Day recently described ADC as a “platform of credibility,” while Punch ran an editorial calling for “a politics of ideas, not identity.” ADC’s narrative fits squarely into that frame, one of transformation, not transaction.

A Chairman with Vision

With people all over the nation cheering for ADC and the papers praising its ideological foundation, structural uniqueness, and growing support base, it appears that all of this revolves around the integrity of the current National Chairman. Ralphs Okey Nwosu is not just a figurehead, he is the ideological spine of the movement. His commitment for over nearly twenty years has given the party not just longevity, but direction.

In fact, his credibility might be ADC’s most valuable political capital. It is rare in Nigerian politics to find a party leader who has neither jumped ship nor compromised core values for quick wins. Yet, Nwosu says he is not above the party. He has repeatedly hinted at stepping aside soon to give room for a new generation of leadership, a move few would dare to make in the thick of such rising influence.

Grace Okikiola, a stalwart of the ADC, writes in from Abuja.

The Consensus is Clear

If politics is the art of the possible, then consensus is the rarest art form of all. In a country as complex and diverse as Nigeria, building true national alignment is often treated as a fantasy. But in 2025, the ADC handshake seems to offer something close to that elusive middle ground. It is not the largest party. It is not the richest. But it is quickly becoming the most talked-about political project in the country, not because of who joins it, but because of what it represents.

ADC may not have all the answers. But it is asking the right questions: about productivity, unity, leadership, inclusivity, and Africa’s future. Whether this momentum translates into power is yet to be seen. But if the handshake becomes more than a symbol, if it becomes a contract with the Nigerian people, then perhaps, just perhaps, Nigeria is ready for something new.

