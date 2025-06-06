Nemsia Studios launches Afro-Western thriller ‘The Fire and The Moth’ globally on Prime video

Nemsia Studios have announced the official global release of ‘The Fire and The Moth’, a gripping action-crime thriller now available on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Taiwo Egunjobi and produced by Emiola Fagbenle, the film explores art smuggling, power, and survival through a bold, Afro-Western lens.

Ahead of the release, an exclusive private screening was held on May 14 at Alliance Française, Lagos, where invited guests, cast, and crew came together for an intimate viewing experience. The screening kicked off and wrapped with a standing ovation from a captivated audience. A post-screening question and answer followed, giving attendees a chance to engage with the actors and gain insight into the creative journey behind the project.

‘The Fire and The Moth’ stars Tayo Faniran as Saba, a reluctant smuggler caught in a deadly web after stealing a rare Ife Bronze head. With powerful performances from Jimmy Jean-Louis, Ini Dima-Okojie, Olarotimi Fakunle, Keppy Ekpenyong Bassey, and William Benson, the film blends suspense, sharp visuals, and an emotional undertone that lingers long after the credits roll. The story, written by Isaac Ayodeji, has been praised for its originality and strong cultural relevance.

With its global launch on Prime Video, ‘The Fire and The Moth’ is poised to introduce audiences everywhere to a new kind of Nigerian cinema, visually bold, thematically daring, and deeply rooted in authentic African storytelling. Note that on May 9th, Nemsia Studios released After 30 movie earlier, maintaining the number one position on Amazon Prime Video Nigeria for over eight days.

