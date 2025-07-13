Walk as children of light (V)

In our walk as children of light, Paul admonishes us to try to discern what is pleasing to the Lord, and to understand what the will of the Lord is. Initially, this may seem difficult. However, as we focus on the Lord, we shall surely discover that this is not hard.

Next is to ask the question: what would be pleasing to the Lord? What is the will of the Lord now? These questions can really keep us out of a lot of trouble, if we will only have the courage to ask them. Unfortunately, we often fail to ask these questions because we don’t want to be wrong or to feel guilty. Yet we must ask, if we want to stay in the light.

If we want to enjoy an inheritance in God’s kingdom, we must always ask this question before making decisions. So, before we say the words in your mind to someone, ask, “What would please the Lord?” Before you post something on social media, ask, “Will it please the Lord if I write this?” Before you go to that place, or take that drink, or take that job, or meet up with that person… before you do anything, ask, “Will it please the Lord?” This simple question has saved many people; it can save you too.

As children of light, we ought to expose the unfruitful works of darkness (Ephesians 5:11–14). God distinguishes light from darkness throughout the Bible. When God created light, He separated it from darkness. God plagued Egypt with darkness during the ten plagues and during the crossing of the Red Sea, but He continuously gave light to Israel. The prophets foretold that Christ and His people would be a light to a world in darkness. God’s distinction between light and darkness is important.

Without light, we will not see sin for what it is. Without light, we can comfortably hide shameful works. Knowing this, Paul instructs us to expose darkness. What is exposed by the light becomes visible, and what is made visible becomes light.

There is another side to this point. Daylight bulbs in our houses tend to keep us awake and alert into the night. The same thing is true with having Jesus Christ—the true light—in our lives. His light keeps us awake and more alert. When we read His words and His examples, He shines a light that makes us more alert to sin around us. And anywhere we see sin, we feel inclined to expose it.

So, it is so important to regularly read God’s word with a heart ready for enlightenment. The light of the Word of God exposes darkness in our lives. When Jesus Christ makes our sinful shortcomings visible, let us not grab fig leaves to cover it up. Instead, let us receive God’s help, and overcome the sin.

If we ignore the light now, we will end up with no inheritance and we will be ashamed eternally.

TO BE CONTINUED