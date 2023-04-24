The headquarters of the Nigerian Police, through its Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), has commenced a full scale investigation into the circumstances that led to the suspension of the result collation in the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State where the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, illegally declared Senator Aisha Dahiru (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner without figures.

A competent Police Source told the Tribune Online in Abuja on Sunday that this was in full compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhar who had already approved the immediate suspension from office of the REC pending the completion of investigation by the Police on his conduct and actions during the polls.

According to the Source, “upon the receipt of a memo on the subject matter from the Secretary to the Government of f the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the IGP, Usman Alkali Baba quickly went into action and directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Olukayode Egbetokun Adeolu, DIG Force Criminal Investigations Department, to take over the Presidential directive personally, immediately, that is what is happening now.

“Mind you, the investigation is also being extended to the Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, to find out the roles of their personnel in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of the suspended REC

“Also the embattled REC is being summoned to the FCID to tell his own side of the story as the principal suspect, he is to come along with some others, the assignment is being done with dispatch and the DIG is being expected to update the IGP constantly on progress of investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, CP Mohammed Barde, at the time of the unfortunate incident has been on ground too, all hands are on deck to unravel the mystery surrounding the Adamawa Drama”

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba had withdrawn the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde with immediate effect following the illegal declaration of the APC candidate.

The IGP then ordered that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa be immediately proceeded to Adamawa State for election security of the yet-to-be-concluded supplementary governorship poll.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had raised the alarm that the suspended Adamawa REC, Hudu Ari, was nowhere to be found, urging the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to declare him wanted.

Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner incharge of Publicity had disclosed this when featured on Channels Television’s interview.

According to him, “We don’t know where he is because, after this particular incident, the Commission wrote him and also called him on the phone. He never returned any of the calls, he never answered any of the calls.





“We asked him to report to the Commission on Sunday, we didn’t see him, we asked him to report on Monday we didn’t see him.

“So up till this moment, he has not reported and we don’t know his whereabouts

“(It) is the responsibility of the Nigerian Police (to declare Ari wanted). If they feel that his presence is absolutely needed during the investigation and he is nowhere to be found, it is their prerogative and discretion to declare him wanted,”

When Contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’ confirmed the receipt of an official communication from the INEC on the Adamawa saga and then “the IGP had immediately set up a team to do the needful in conjunction with the INEC team”

