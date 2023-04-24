The Nigerian Police, Lagos State Command, have commenced investigations into the death of a 33-year-old man, identified as Pablo, who was allegedly stabbed to death by one of his neighbours in the Badore area of Ajah, Lagos State.

Pablo was reportedly killed during an argument over parking space along Gbadamosi street, Unity Estate, Badore, Ajah.

The deceased man and his alleged killer, a 41-year-old Tolulope Olowu were, until the incident, neighbours and residents of the estate.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Command Spokesperson, who confirmed the incident, stated that the suspect had been arrested.

“On 23/04/23 at about 02: hrs a resident of First Unity Estate, Badore, Ajah reported at Langbasa division that on 22/04/23 at about 22 : hrs, one Pablo ,M ,surname unknown, age 33 years and one Tolulope Olowu M age 41 yrs, both of Gbadamosi street ,Unity Estate,Badore ,Ajah had a misunderstanding over parking of a vehicle on the street.

“In the process ,the latter stabbed the former with a knife in the stomach and he died on the spot,” he said.

“Based on the report, teams of detectives visited and photographed the scene, corpse evacuated and deposited at IDH Morgue ,Yaba for autopsy.”

Hundeyin added that, “Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and exhibits recovered. Investigation is in progress.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE