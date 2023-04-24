Nigerians on Twitter have dismissed a story narrated by Leke, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, of how he made his first million by selling wristbands and rubbers.

Recall Tribune Online report that Leke disclosed in an interview that he made his first one million selling rubber.

He said that selling promotional gift items like rubber wristbands to a big Christian event with a small profit of N50 or N100 get to add up.

Leke said, “Promotional gift items for those that are doing branding wristbands are just rubber. But if I sell enough of those rubbers with a very tiny margin profit of ₦50 or ₦100 at a big Christian event, it adds up.”

Reacting, a tweep, Xperience_Snr said, “I don’t think is that hard to make a million naira from selling a “Wristband” among an African Church Congregation that’s over 5 million People. Especially when you tell them is for their Protection and Prosperity. An African Church biggest selling points.”

Dimeji Joseph said, “No doubt, especially when you have the monopoly of production and that huge number of patronage.”

Meanwhile, AimThaMachine_said, “If my father was Pastor EA Adeboye, I will sell rubber wristband, wristwatch, handkerchief, t-shirts, packed shirts, trousers, vest, briefs and boxers, braziers and everything I can think of by inscribing RCCG logo on it and I’ll become a Billionaire.

Samwellsg said, “They go around in armoured vehicles, wristband protection is for the members.”

Shozy said, ” I’ll believe him if it’s redeem church wrist band. They’ll buy more from him, with believe it will have special blessings, he’s the G.O son and a pastor. If he said he make 50 million off it I’ll still believe him.

One DuruChibuzorE said that, “10 million RCCG members multiplied by 200 naira wrist band. He can easily make his first million. That’s not a grass to grace story. It’s you taking advantage of naive worshippers”