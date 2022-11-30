Adamawa Police arrest 909 suspects from January till date ― CP

In an effort to renew its commitments to sustain the drive to curtail activities of criminals in the state, the Adamawa State Police Command said sometime in February 2022 it designed a security template to curb security challenges in the 21 Local Government Areas within the state.

“These sustainable efforts are a collective responsibility displayed by officers and men of the command,” the command said.

Adding that from January to date, the command’s operatives carried out tactical and intelligence-driven patrols, raid on criminal hideouts, rescue operations, stop and search operations, community policing, and engagement of stakeholders among others.

The command noted that “these operations yielded positive results and a total number of 909 suspects were arrested in connection to kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other violent crimes.”

The Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command, CP Sikiru Akande, disclosed this at a press briefing today in Yola.

He said a total number of 22 AK-47 riffles, 48 locally-fabricated guns among other exhibits were recovered.

“Interestingly, after the suspects were apprehended, a diligent and thorough investigation was conducted and a total number of them were prosecuted.





“A total of 22 various exhibits ranging from weapons, cars laptops, cellphones, human skulls, cash, among others were recovered,” the command said.

The CP noted that despite the command’s tremendous achievement recorded in reducing the crime rate, “we equally faced some challenges which is not unconnected to misconduct from some few officers and men in the course of discharging their duties.

“On the 29th November 2022 the command apprehended Sgt Isah Audu attached to Shagari division in connection to the death of a suspect James Kwatri, investigation in this regard is ongoing to apprehend collaborators to ensure justice is served.”

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Tribune had on November 29, 2022, reported the alleged killing of James Kwatri in police custody.