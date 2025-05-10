Adamawa govt hails UNICEF for boosting education sector

The Adamawa State Government has thanked UNICEF for supporting both formal and non-formal education in the state.

Commissioner for Education, Dr. Umar Pella, represented by Hajiya Aisha Mohammed Umar, gave the commendation at a media dialogue organized by UNICEF. He said the government, with support from partners, is improving infrastructure and promoting child education to fight social problems like insecurity and drug abuse.

He appreciated UNICEF and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) for developing a plan to improve Early Childhood, formal, and non-formal education.

UNICEF’s focal person, Mr. Godwin Kure Lucky, said over 52 non-formal learning centers have been set up in Gombi through the Accelerated Basic Education Centres (ABEC) to support out-of-school children.

Mrs. Shelena Daniels, a facilitator, noted that many children — including married and divorced young girls — now attend classes because the learning is fun and welcoming.

In the formal sector, students who missed early schooling are being fast-tracked through a 9-month program to prepare them for adult education.

Alhaji Isa Mohammed of the School-Based Management Committee said community sensitization has increased attendance. He praised UNICEF for helping reduce crime through education.

UNICEF Education Specialist, Mr. Abdulrahman Ibrahim, said the program bridges gaps in both formal and non-formal education, allowing learners to progress like in regular schools.

