Arewa group dismisses APC-YLA protest, says motive questionable

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has expressed concerns over a recent protest by the All Progressives Congress Young Leaders Alliance (APC-YLA) at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters in Abuja.

While acknowledging the right of Nigerian citizens to express grievances, the AYCF questions the authenticity and motives of the APC-YLA, particularly regarding their claims about Zamfara State.

The AYCF in a statement signed by its President General, Shettima Yerima noted that the APC-YLA claims to be based in Kaduna, yet their protest focused on alleged corruption involving a former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.

The group said this raises questions about the group’s legitimacy and competence to stage a protest on matters directly affecting Zamfara State’s people.

Furthermore, the AYCF expressed concerns about the APC-YLA’s true affiliations, suggesting that the group may not genuinely represent APC youth across Nigeria.

According to them, investigations revealed that the protesters were not affiliated with the APC.

The AYCF also alleged that the protest is part of a larger pattern of orchestrated demonstrations aimed at tarnishing political figures and creating public unrest.

They noted that political office holders should focus on delivering tangible benefits to the people rather than sponsoring protests and petitions.

The AYCF dismissed the protest as misguided and lacking authenticity, calling on stakeholders to prioritize genuine dialogue and constructive action.

They emphasized the need for authentic representation and responsible activism, particularly among the youth.

The statement reads: “It is imperative that political office holders refrains from engaging in tactics that distract from the pressing issues at hand and the governance deficits that his administration faces. Instead of sponsoring protests and petitions, we urge him to focus on delivering tangible benefits to the people of Zamfara State, addressing the challenges they face, and fostering an environment of transparency and accountability.

“It is noteworthy that the sponsor of these protests, has received more federal government grants than his predecessor did throughout his entire four-year tenure as governor.

“The AYCF firmly dismiss the recent protest by the APC-YLA as misguided, lacking in authenticity, and reflective of a broader trend of politically motivated unrest. We call on all stakeholders to prioritize genuine dialogue and constructive action over sensationalism and division. The youth of Nigeria deserve better, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that their voices are heard in a manner that is both authentic and impactful.”

