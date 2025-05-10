2025 Hajj: Over 1,600 Nigerian pilgrims leave for Madinah

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed that over 1,600 Nigerian pilgrims have so far been airlifted to Madinah for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, following the inaugural flight flagged off by Vice President Kashim Shettima in Owerri, Imo State, on Friday.

According to a statement by NAHCON’s Principal Information Officer, Shafii Mohammed, a total of 1,622 pilgrims have been transported through four flights operated by three designated carriers: MaxAir, Flynas, and Air Peace.

MaxAir flight VM3001 departed Bauchi to Madinah at 11:53 am with 539 pilgrims and six officials, while Flynas flight XY8066 took off from Kebbi at 6:29 pm with 420 pilgrims and one official.

The inaugural flight, Air Peace APK 7900, which marked the first international flight from Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, departed Owerri at 7:36 pm with 240 pilgrims and four officials. Flynas XY8016 also lifted off from Lagos at 7:39 pm, carrying 423 Osun pilgrims.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Owerri, Vice President Shettima urged the pilgrims to conduct themselves with dignity and represent Nigeria positively throughout the exercise.

“You are ambassadors of Nigeria. You carry with you not only yourself but also the pride and dignity of this nation,” Shettima said. He emphasized the importance of discipline, spiritual focus, and national honor during the pilgrimage.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for making necessary resources available for a successful Hajj, while also praising Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma for his administration’s commitment to religious inclusion and infrastructure development.

Governor Uzodimma, in his remarks, celebrated the occasion as a milestone for Imo State, highlighting it as the first time the airport would host an international pilgrimage flight.

“This airport, built over 40 years ago through communal effort, now serves as a departure point for an international pilgrimage, showing how far we have come,” Uzodimma said.

He detailed various upgrades made to the airport, including the installation of night-landing equipment and runway enhancements, and revealed plans for Christian pilgrims to also depart from the airport in June.

The governor also noted that the launch of Hajj flights from Owerri marks a new chapter in Imo’s economic and social development, boosting investor confidence and tourism potential.

Meanwhile, NAHCON expressed confidence in a smooth 2025 Hajj operation and acknowledged the cooperation of all involved stakeholders in facilitating the early airlift of pilgrims.

