Senator Kawu’s supporters in NNPP reject defection to APC

A crack has emerged in the ranks of Senator Sulaiman Kawu Sumaila’s supporters, representing Kano South Senatorial District, as hundreds of his loyalists have resolved to remain in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), stating that they did not defect with him to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group stormed Miller Road—the residence of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso—to declare their loyalty, emphasizing that their decision to remain in the NNPP was based on principle. They insisted that Senator Sumaila acted alone when he dumped the party for the APC.

Numbering about 200, the group was led by Muntari Ibrahim Faruruwa and others. The returnees came from Takai and parts of Sumaila Local Government Areas, pledging their unwavering loyalty to the party and its leadership.

They reaffirmed their allegiance to the ideals of the Kwankwasiyya movement, stating, “We are not ‘Yes Sir’ boys.”

Faruruwa said, “We are here to inform you that we have refused to join the APC alongside the Senator representing our zone. Instead, we prefer to come back home. So, we are back.

“We believe it is wise to return so we can continue to propagate the ideals of the Kwankwasiyya movement and the NNPP, and contribute our quota to the development of our dear state.

“We hope to be accepted and reintegrated into the movement, with equal rights and privileges as other members.”

Senator Kwankwaso, while receiving the returnees, welcomed them warmly and praised their decision to return.

“On behalf of myself, His Excellency the Governor of Kano State, the state government, the NNPP, and the Kwankwasiyya movement, I congratulate you for making this important decision,” Kwankwaso said.

He further stated that the Kwankwasiyya movement is centered on empowering people—especially youth and women—through education and other initiatives aimed at fostering self-reliance and development.

“I pray that other members who left us will also return home to contribute meaningfully to the progress of the movement and our beloved Kano State,” he added.

Earlier, Senator Rufa’i Sani Hanga (NNPP, Kano Central) described Senator Kwankwaso as a progressive leader committed to the upliftment of the masses.

He highlighted Kwankwaso’s legacy during his two tenures as governor, particularly in education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Hanga congratulated the former Sumaila supporters for what he called a wise decision to return and wished them success in their renewed journey within the NNPP.

