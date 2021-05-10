Actor, Alex Ekubo, picks November 21, 27 as wedding dates

Congratulations have been pouring in for actor, Alex Ekubo and his fiancée, Fancy Acholonu as they prepare for their wedding.

Ekubo, last week announced that his long time girlfriend has agreed to be his wife after he proposed to her in the US.

The actor, on Monday morning, took to his Instagram page to thank his fans and family for their love and support just as he shared hints about the wedding dates.

“On Monday 10th May, we will be officially announcing our wedding dates happening this year,” he said.

The traditional wedding according to the actor will hold in Imo State on November 21 while the church wedding comes up in Lagos on November 27.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…