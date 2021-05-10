Covid-19: FRSC sensitses stakeholders on road safety consciousness in midst of pandemic

The Sector Commander, Taraba Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Selina Williams, on Monday led a team of the state command on a sensitisation campaign on road safety consciousness amidst Covid-19 pandemic to motor packs in Jalingo.

Williams noted that the event was part of the commemoration of the year 2021 West Africa Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) Day.

According to her, the action was with a view to further integrating the imperatives of road safety management to the motoring public.

She explained that the highlight of the campaign with the theme “Road safety consciousness in the midst of global pandemic” focused on sensitizing the various motor park executives NARTO and NURTW Jalingo branch passengers and other road users on strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines as directed by the NCDC.

Nigerian Tribune reports that event witnessed the distribution of free medical Face masks, conscious obedience to road traffic laws, proper road maintenance culture among others.

Alhaji Sani Hamagabdo, the Chairman NURTW Bus branch Jalingo commended FRSC for ensuring the safety of road users in the midst of the deadly pandemic.

Malam Sodiq Liman, the Deputy Chairman of NARTO commended FRSC in ensuring the unwavering commitment to ensuring a safer motoring environment in the state.

