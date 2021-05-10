Former Head of State, Abdulsalami, dismisses news linking him with arrested helicopter

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has described as false and unfounded the news linking him to a purported arrested helicopter supplying food to bandits.

A statement issued by his media aide, Dr Yakubu Suleiman on Sunday said ordinarily, he would have ignored such spurious news but has to set the record straight.

To this end, the statement opined that “General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar disassociates himself from such a heinous crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen.

“This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the country and should not be condoned.”

He lamented on how individuals can be so callous to peddle such news and smear the image and character of people.

He urged Nigerians to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out and share on social media.

He further urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in Nigeria.

