In an era where self-promotion often takes center stage, Dami Adenuga’s story serves as a heartwarming reminder that social media can be a force for good. His choice to use his platform to promote others showcases the transformative power of selflessness and highlights the incredible impact one person can have on the lives of many.

In the last few weeks, Adenuga who has over 500,000 followers on Twitter has used his platform to add value to lives of people whose lives may not remain the same after being blessed by top Nigerian celebrities including Davido and D’banj.

Adenuga’s actions have not gone unnoticed. His followers have expressed admiration for his dedication to promoting others and using his platform for good. Many have been inspired to do the same, creating a ripple effect of kindness and support within the online community.

Adenuga, PR expert and music executive doubles as the founder of DAW Empire, a platform that provides music PR, promotion and artiste management including managing the music affairs of top Nigerian music acts.

His Twitter page in the last few weeks have been a source of blessings to some poor Nigerians whose unfavourable condition of living touched the hearts of famous music stars who watched their interviews on Adenuga’s popular page.

One of them is a lady, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary,a staff of a popular hotel in Lagos who found and returned a misplaced $70,000 to a customer in Lagos. Adenuga shared the video and it caught Davido’s attention, who in return gifted Mary a sum of $10,000.

Beyond promoting individuals, Adenuga also uses his platform to raise awareness for causes close to his heart. From environmental sustainability to mental health advocacy, he leverages his influence to make a positive impact on important issues.

One other issue that touched people recently was the video he posted where a woman was asked what she would do with a dollar of given. D’banj saw the video and asked to meet with the woman and her son, donating a sum of 2,000,000 naira to them.

In his response to how his platform has become a source of inspiration to many, Adenuga said “I am just a vessel being used by God to help people in need. I feel really fulfilled when a life is blessed through that platform”, he added.

