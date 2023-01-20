Abiodun to Ogun people: Expect more infrastructural developments

“This local government area is indeed lucky to have three projects in less than four years”

The people of Ogun have been told to expect more infrastructural developments across the length and breadth of the state.

The assurance was given by Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, while addressing the people of Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state, in continuation of his re-election campaign to the council area.

He urged the people to be patient with his administration, saying that areas yet to feel the impact of his administration will soon begin to enjoy infrastructure developments.

Abiodun while inaugurating the 5.7 kilometre Oru-Awa-Alaporu Road in the local government, described the newly inaugurated road as an important bypass that would boost the socio-economic development of the axis.

Explaining that the commissioning of the road was another testimony of his administration’s drive to open up the state through ease of movement of people, foods and services, he noted that the road is the third to be commissioned in a month within the local government area.

He said: “This will be the third time we will be in this local government to commission road projects. We were here to commission the Igan road in Ago-Iwoye. About five weeks ago, we were at Ijebu-Igbo to commission the Molusi College Road and today we are here to commission the Oru-Awa-Alaporu road.

“This local government area is indeed lucky to have three projects in less than four years. You can recall that this local government did not benefit from any project from the past government, but now you have three,” he said.