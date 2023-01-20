2023: Delta PDP defectors rally support to deliver Omo-Agege, other APC candidates

“The good news is that when I become your governor, the pride and the glory of…

Some important members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta, who recently dumped the ruling party, have vowed to ensure the governorship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and other candidates are delivered in the coming general elections.

The former PDP stalwarts include Chief Judith Enamutor, former Member of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Evance Ivwurie and a former Chairman of Ethiope East Local Government Area, Chief Faith Majemite, among others.

The three-party leaders and many others, who are founding members of the PDP in Delta, said that Deltans, in the past years, had given their all to the PDP, but in return have rewarded the people of the state with insensitive leadership, particularly in the past seven and half years of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led government.

Speaking, separately, at the APC’s ongoing ward-to-ward campaigns in Jesse, Ethiope West, Eku and Abraka in Ethiope East LGAs of Delta State, the former PDP leaders who have fully joined APC, called on the people of the state to rally round Senator Omo-Agege and other APC candidates.

They noted that Delta must present its best hands to run the affairs of the state going forward, adding that the era of mediocre governance is over.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Omo-Agege, has charged Deltans to vote out PDP from the state as a reward for its years of bad governance and aggregated corruption as exemplified by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration in the state.

He decried the sorry state of the Eku Baptist Hospital which was once the pride of Deltans and Urhobo nation, but sadly under the PDP-led government of Dr Okowa, has become a shadow of itself.

ALSO READ: Nigerians should trust Tinubu to correct Buhari’s failure — APC chieftain

He promised to bring the hospital back to life when elected governor, and also complete the Effurun to Eku dual carriageway which was awarded by Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan’s administration, but was abandoned by Okowa.

Omo-Agege, who lamented the poor state of infrastructure at Abraka, also promised to give the town a facelift as a university town and also address the recent increase in tuition fees without a corresponding increase in the bursary.





According to Omo-Agege, the Eku Baptist Hospital was the pride of the Urhobo nation and the pride of Delta State, but because it is not in Owa-Alero, Okowa has killed it.

“We also know that contracts were awarded for the renovation and reactivation of the Hospital’s equipment but Okowa cancelled all.

“The good news is that when I become your governor, the pride and the glory of that Eku Baptist Hospital will be restored,” he vowed.