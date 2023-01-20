2023 census cannot be manipulated — NPC boss

He said the Commission will make use of Global Positioning System (GPS) and

As the National Population Commission (NPC) makes final preparations for the conduct of the 2023 population census, the Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, has assured of a credible exercise that cannot be manipulated.

Fielding questions from correspondents after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, he said the exercise will be different from the previous ones marred by controversies as it will be conducted with high-end technology.

He said the Commission will make use of Global Positioning System (GPS) and satellite images, noting that every building in the country has already been coded for the purpose.

ALSO READ: Labour Party Nat’l Chairman should be held responsible if…, group raises alarm

Kwarra said the demarcation of enumerations areas has been completed, affirming that the exercise proper will take place between in late March and early April.

Kwarra said a portal has been opened by the Commission to recruit ad-hoc staff for the conduct of the exercise, adding that people recruited will be deployed to work in their localities.

Speaking against the worrisome security situation in parts of the country, he hoped that the exercise can be conducted smoothly in the areas affected.