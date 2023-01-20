2023 census cannot be manipulated — NPC boss

He said the Commission will make use of Global Positioning System (GPS) and

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
census pitfalls NPC Chairman,8 billion global population: NPC pledges to manage Nigeria’s estimated 216 million figure, commission commences post-trial census, Trial census now to hold in July, FG to commence trial census, FG commences fertility, elections will not affect exercise, First-ever digital population census , Pre-test not actual census, FG cautions, FG to digitalise birth, omission of family planning funding, NPC to develop

As the National Population Commission (NPC) makes final preparations for the conduct of the 2023 population census, the Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, has assured of a credible exercise that cannot be manipulated.

Fielding questions from correspondents after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, he said the exercise will be different from the previous ones marred by controversies as it will be conducted with high-end technology.

He said the Commission will make use of Global Positioning System (GPS) and satellite images, noting that every building in the country has already been coded for the purpose.

ALSO READ: Labour Party Nat’l Chairman should be held responsible if…, group raises alarm

Kwarra said the demarcation of enumerations areas has been completed, affirming that the exercise proper will take place between in late March and early April.

Kwarra said a portal has been opened by the Commission to recruit ad-hoc staff for the conduct of the exercise, adding that people recruited will be deployed to work in their localities.

Speaking against the worrisome security situation in parts of the country, he hoped that the exercise can be conducted smoothly in the areas affected.

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Latest News

2023 census: No application by proxy, NPC clarifies E-recruitment of ad-hoc staff

Latest News

2023 Census: NPC assures of transparency in recruitment of ad-hoc staff

Latest News

Soludo tasks NPC on credible census in 2023

Latest News

2023 census: NPC assures of near accurate, perfect outcome

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More