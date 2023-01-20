Gombe NNPP condemns arbitrary arrest of journalist

“The arrest of Yakubu Halliru is particularly worrisome considering that he simply did his job as a Journalist

Gombe State Chapter of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) has condemned in the strongest terms the arrest and 24 hours incarceration of Yakubu Halliru an On-Air-Personality with Jewel FM Gombe.

The NNPP also condemned the continuous detention of its member, Malam Ahmed Mandi who is a strong supporter of its gubernatorial candidate by security agents.

It alleged that the security agents who arrested the duo are acting the script “designed by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya led APC state Government”.

The NNPP in a press statement signed by Muhammad Kabir Makko, State Publicity Secretary, stated, “The arrest of Yakubu Halliru is particularly worrisome considering that he simply did his job as a Journalist by anchoring a programme where an invited guest made presentations based on his self recognition, the responsibility of which he never shirked.”

It added, “The state government can’t claim ignorance of the fact that there exists an almost unsaid rule that indemnifies On-air anchors for opinions shared by guests, especially since the NBC has not flagged the station for any violations.”

According to the NNPP, “The actions of the state government amount to a very crude form of press gagging and the NNPP rejects it as obnoxious, condemnable and totally unacceptable.”