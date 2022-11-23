Abiodun disburses N200m to community development associations

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disbursed a sum of N200,000 000 grant-in-aid funds for over 600 Community Development Councils and Community DevelopmentAssociations for community development projects across the 20 local governments of the state.

The governor made the disbursement during the occasion of the celebration of the 2022 World Community Day and World Trade day in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Abiodun while presenting cheque of N500,000 to each CDAs noted that the fund was an increase from the initial N100,000 being expended under the former administration.

The governor disclosed that he has approved up to N5,000 000 as funds for projects considered to be really outstanding to be grant aided in different communities in the state.

He said that his administration has approved a sum N500 million to cater for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprise in the state.

He stressed that the gesture was meant to fast-track the public/private sector partnership, which he said has been affirmed to be working.

Abiodun promised that the same gesture would be extended to other communities yet to receive their grants.

“I have approved the increase of grants in aid of sums ranging from N500,000 to N5 million to fast track this partnership that has been affirmed to be working.

“Under this new grant in aid, the least any community and different associations will go home with is N500,000. These funds are meant for community projects.

“Similarly, I have also approved up to N5 million as funds for any projects considered to be really outstanding to be grant aided.

“These are our contributions to support the efforts of the community and applaud their initiatives towards ensuring that communities get the desired mini infrastructures and in the long run our communities will remain habitable, safe and secured.

“For our trade and artisan group, I have redirected that a revolving loan facility of N500 million be instituted to cater for the much needed Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprise financial support. This scheme will be launch before the end of this year,” he added.

Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon Abayomi Hunye, commended the governor for considering it important to expend the grant-in-aid, bearing in mind that the state cannot be developed without the community first developing the community.

He said: “The development of any state lies in the hands of the community. Without the community, there’s nothing we can do and the governor had considered them very critical in the decision making of the state. If somebody deem it fit to give a community five million naira, that means he has considered them.”

Abayomi noted that the state government will monitor all the communities to ensure that the funds are judiciously spent for the purposes they were meant.

“The state government has graciously given over 200 million. Provisionally we will monitor it to ensure that it’s of standard and yearly the community will audit their records to make sure that there is no embezzlement and if such happens in any Community, it will get to us and the community Will not get money again,” he added.