Abia Poly de-accreditation: Government heaps blame on board, warns of sanction

Abia State government, on Thursday, heaped the predicament of the de-accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba on its Board and Management.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dr Eze Chikamnayo disclosed this while briefing the press on the outcome of the Executive Council meeting in Government House, Umuahia, explaining that the board and management of the institution were expected to uphold best practices but noted that instead, “there has been successive abuse of best practices in the institution”.

He, therefore, urged all managers of parastatals and other semi-autonomous boards in the state to buckle up, warning that government would not hesitate to slam its hammer on any Board whose activities bring embarrassment to the government.

Chikamnayo said has so far remitted a total of 7.1 Billion Naira to the Abia Polytechnic since the inception of the present administration in 2015.

He said that the Ikpeazu-led government has consistently remitted about 92 million naira monthly within the past 78 months of his administration, adding that the problem of the institution is poor management and self-inflicted.

According to the Commissioner, the Abia Poly is an autonomous body set up by law as the government does not recruit for them nor has the institution ever paid any Kobo into the coffers of government.

He assured that the government is engaging with all stakeholders to ensure that within the next one month the polytechnic gets back its accreditation in all courses as a high-powered committee has been set up in that regard.

Dr Chikamnayo further disclosed that the government is leaving no stone unturned to sanitize Abia Polytechnic and other parastatals in the State.

He advised the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) not to take up the job of trade unions as issues of welfare are within the purview of the union leaders.

