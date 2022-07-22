Atiku: I have never been in Dubai for more than one month

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said has never stayed in Dubai for more than one month apart from the time he spent for a Master’s degree there.

The former vice president of Nigeria said this during an Arise TV interview on Friday.

He was responding to a question on the impression that he spent more time in Dubai than in Nigeria.

The presidential hopeful said, “There is no fixation about Dubai. It is just the handwork of the media. Yes, I was in Dubai for a stretch and I used the period to do my Masters. That is the longest time I have stayed in Dubai. Otherwise, I have never been in Dubai for more than one month. So it is a fixation or creation of the media. Many political opponents keep talking about Dubai and so on.”