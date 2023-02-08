By: Subair Mohammed

The Labour Party (LP) Senatorial candidate in Lagos West, Hon. Moshood Salvador, has urged Nigerians to shun divisive tendencies while also calling for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Agbaje for allegedly working against the interest of South Easterners residents in the state.

Salvador stated that If Nigerians are ready for a better nation, the citizens should zero their minds against divisive tendency.

Salvador made the call at a meeting with Labour Party LGA chairmen and party members in Lagos on Wednesday.

The former State Chairman of the PDP in Lagos State said if the allegations are found to be true, the Lagos REC has credibility issue and cannot be trusted by the electorate to handle the polls.

He said, “It will be uncivilized for anybody to be talking of tribe when we are talking about a united Nigeria. When they go to the UK, they are Nigerians. They will act like a responsible citizen of the country but why is it that it I in Nigeria we segregate?

“If we are ready for a better Nigeria we have to zero our minds to such divisive tendency.

“If the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Lagos state, Mr Olusegun Agbaje is working against the interest of the south easterners as alleged, then he deserved to be removed. We don’t want such attitude in Lagos.

“If he can do that, then we cannot trust him with our votes in the forthcoming.

“Therefore, we have to have him removed if he cannot be credible.”

Speaking on the chances of his party in the coming election, he said the Labour Party is prepared to take Nigerians to the promised land.

He said, “They are saying LP don’t have a structure. I was the state chairman of the PDP for several years but because of their ingenuity, corruption and no plan for Nigerian, we left the party.

“When we see a better party with a vision, we add our vision to it to move the nation forward,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE