Again, angry youths block Sabon Tasha /Kachia highway in Kaduna over kidnapping of 13

Angry youths blocked Sabon Tasha /Kachia highway over the kidnapping of 13 residents at Unguwar Gimbiya in Sabon Tasha, on Wednesday night, by gunmen.

The kidnapping was gathered to have happened when the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba was on official assignment in Kaduna, to interface with the police over the recent abduction of over 100 in the state.

Like the angry residents of Mararaba Rido who blocked Kaduna /Kachia highway three days ago over the abduction of over 100 students in their community, youths in Sabon Tasha were also lamenting over the spate of kidnapping in the area

A resident of Sabon Tasha, Saratu Wakili said “the kidnapping of the 13 residents took place on the next street behind our house.”

She disclosed that the bandits came with sophisticated weapons in the area around 11 am, on Wednesday night, when most people have gone to sleep.

According to her, “we started hearing sounds of gunshots and the people began to come out of their rooms to hide.”

She said the gunmen attacked about 8 houses in the neighbourhood and as of this morning of Thursday, we discovered that 13 people were taken away by the gunmen.

Also speaking one of the protesting youths who gave his name as Simeon Peters lamented over the spate of kidnapping in the area, saying, “we have lost count of kidnapping in our community.”

He asserted that “enough is enough. we can’t remember when last we slept with our two eyes closed that is why the youths decided to block the road. No motorist is allowed to go out and in.”

As at the time of filing the report, the Police spokesman, Muhammad Jalige could not be reached.

