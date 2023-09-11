The acting registrar of the Edo State-owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Ambrose Odiase, on Monday, chided the dissolved Students Union Government (SUG) of the university over its claim that it had suspended academic and non-academic activities in the institution.

Odiase, who reiterated that no SUG had such power to suspend academic activities, distanced the management of the university from a circular released by the erstwhile President of the dissolved union to that effect.

The acting registrar of the university Ambrose Odiase, who stated this in a statement he endorsed on Monday, said that only the University Senate had the power by law to suspend academic activities.

The statement reads: “The attention of the university management has been drawn to a circular released by the erstwhile president of the dissolved student union, stating among others that academic and non-academic activities in the University have been halted.

“The university management wishes to inform the university community and the general public that only the university senate is empowered by law to suspend academic activities.

“This has long been done after an emergency Senate meeting, which took place on the 4th of September, 2023. All other administrative and non-academic activities are not affected by the decision of the Senate.

“Also stated in the circular is the purported “agreement” that school fees will return to their previous rates and temporary suspension of school fees payment. The University Management wishes to state that only payment of prescribed fees and registration of courses can confer studentship status on anyone.

“All students who wish to continue their studentship at Ambrose Alli University are advised to pay their fees and register for their courses before the deadline. The University Management wishes to inform students who are having unresolved issues with their Kofa that these issues are already being addressed.

“In the circular under reference, it was stated that the University Management will “release a memo to formalise these changes”.

“The university management was never a part of this “agreement.” It is the figment of the imagination of those who originated the letter. Consultations had begun with aggrieved students on some issues before the erstwhile Student Union Leaders decided to take laws into their own hands.

“The university management is still determined to ensure that all outstanding issues are resolved in a peaceful atmosphere. Any purported agreement for another two-week window for negotiations is false and should be disregarded.





“All students are advised to get authentic information from the Student Affairs Division and other official University platforms,” he added.

