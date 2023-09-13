The National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Dr Adekunle Omo-Aje, has charged the newly inaugurated chairmen of the state caretaker committees to, within a three-month period, pool in no fewer than 500 new members into the party as part of aggressive efforts to shore up the AA membership base.

Omo-Aje stated this during the inauguration ceremony of the 36 states’ leadership of the party at the national secretariat in Abuja.

He said: “Having carefully chosen those of you here today to head the caretaker committees in your various states, we are confident that the exercise will become easier and thorough with your respective capable hands.

“But I must warn you ahead of time that your inauguration today is a call to duty. It’s an invitation to function and to deliver.

“You shall carry on with our vision of total overhaul at your respective states down to the local government, wards and the unit levels without any waivers.

“Our vision is to achieve an additional 500 membership added to the party by your committees in your respective states.

“This fit will determine your eligibility to seek substantive chairmanship status at the coming state congresses.

“In essence, every one of you is expected to dispense a minimum of 500 membership cards within the next three months,” he said.

Omo-Aje said just as they had been chosen on trust in competence and capability, “you should also seek out leadership teams at the lower levels up to unit in your states and envision them as well to replicate what you are being commissioned to do from today.

He said the inauguration was necessary following the much-deserved judicial victories at the court, and the successful upload of names of his national executives on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

“It was a torturous journey, but we are full of praises to the Almighty God for the eventual favourable outcome of all the struggles,” he said.





In another development, Omo-Aje warned political jobbers against dragging the name of AA in the mud by fabricating falsehood against the party.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE