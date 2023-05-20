There’s a slight swelling in one of my 16-year-old son’s breasts. Not only is it embarrassing to him, it also hurts a little, according to him.

I once experienced this too as a young boy, but the risk I took I can’t recommend to my child, understandably (I used to squeeze it, until it stopped disturbing me).

I am particularly worried since I heard a man can have breast cancer too.

Is there a serious cause for concern? Please help.

Lekan(by SMS)

A lump in the breasts of teenagers (Teenage Gynecomastia) is fairly common in 16-year-old males. Depending on when it started, this may well last until the age of 18 or more. However, your son should see a doctor for a proper examination in order to identify cases that may need surgery.

