Daenerys Targaryen not returning for Game of Thrones Spin-Off Show

Actress, Emilia Clarke, popularly known as Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones series will not be returning to join Kit Harrington in getting their own HBO’s spin-off shows.

In a BBC interview, Clarke discussed the Jon Snow-centric spin-off that was recently announced by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. Harrington was seemingly eager to return, having pitched the show to Martin and HBO himself.

When Clarke was asked if she would reprise her role in a new series. “No”, I think I’m done.”

Clarke was one of just a handful of stars that featured in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, which ran from 2011 until 2019, effectively spending her entire 20s in the Mother of Dragons role.

While Clarke likely isn’t returning to “Westeros”, however, her family, the Targaryens are soon to feature in Game of Thrones’ first spin-off show, House of the Dragon, which premieres on August 21.

Clarke says she’ll be “fascinated” to watch the first Game of Thrones spin-off. “I’m going to watch this as a fresh viewer because it’s [set] a be-jillion years before our show, so it’s going to feel different,” she explained.

There are several other spin-offs shows also in development at HBO, though Martin warned they may not all come to fruition. One was even cancelled after a $30 million investment in the pilot episode.

