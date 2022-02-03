970 inmates running academic programmes in NOUN ― NCS boss

The Comptroller General of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Haliru Nababa has disclosed that no fewer than 970 inmates are currently running various academic programmes in the National Open University (NOUN).

The CG made the disclosure at the passing out parade ceremony of the 234 Batch ‘C’ Basic recruit course at the Nigerian correctional service training school, Kaduna.

Nababa who was represented by Deputy Controller General, Lawal A.Gusau also disclosed that as part of his notable achievement since his inception as the head of the service, a large number of inmates who sat for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) had impressive results, noting, this has proofed that there is a clear departure from seeing the custody as punitive.

According to him, emphasis has been shifted in training inmates to guarantee their preparation for reintegration into society.

“Training and re-training of personnel have been given serious priority. No wonder all the correctional training institutions have reminded engaged.

Additional training College in Kebbi State has kicked off with the mounting of 300 DSC’s development course which is scheduled for 21st February, 2022 and will accommodate more professional courses,” Nababa said.

While congratulating the three hundred (300) new Graduands of the course, he warned they should shun any act of indiscipline, disloyalty and disobedience to constituted authority, saying such will not be tolerated.

“May I seize this opportunity to congratulate you for your endurance, perseverance and good conduct exhibited during the period of training.

“Therefore, there is zero-tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct. Any act of indiscipline, disloyalty, disobedience to constituted authority and insubordination will be decisively dealt with.

“Let me also emphasise that as newly trained recruits, there are established channels of communication with regards to official matters, correspondences and even expression of grievances. You are to be guided by these channels throughout your career in the service.

“As you proceed to your stations, you are advised to distinguish yourselves, uphold discipline and be professional in the discharge of your duties. You must shun all acts of misconduct capable of jeopardizing the security of the service.”

Your passing out is coming at a time when we are consolidating on the gains of several years of serious reforms of the past administration,” he said.

The ceremony sees the presentation of awards to some of the graduands who had excellent their selves in various endeavours such as leadership; academics, selfless service among others, during the six months of training.