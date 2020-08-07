80,000 children displaced due to Beirut explosions ― UNICEF

About 80,000 children have been displaced by Tuesday’s huge explosions that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

Violet Speek-Warnery, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Lebanon announced this in Beirut.

“UNICEF is concerned that many children are suffering from trauma and remain in shock.

“It is trying to step up support for the affected children and their families,’’ the UN agency said in a statement.

“Over the past 48 hours, UNICEF continued to coordinate closely with authorities and partners on the ground to respond to the urgent needs of families affected, focusing on health, water and the wellbeing of children.’’

The death toll from the explosions has reached 154, Lebanese Health Minister, Hamad Hassan, said on Friday.

ALSO READ: Gov Bello sues for peace in Edo

Hassan said that 20 per cent of the 5,000 injuries need hospitalisation while serious cases have reached 120 as the shattered glasses caused severe injuries that required surgeries.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Tuesday evening, killing at least 154 people and injuring about 5,000 others.

The explosion also caused massive damages in the city.

(Xinhua/NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu