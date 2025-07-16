8 safest cars of 2025 you should consider

The safest cars of 2025 come in three forms or options: the hybrid, electric, and fuel versions.

These cars have features that can protect you and prevent accidents. They were carefully designed, bearing safety in mind. In addition, features such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure control, passenger safety, and so on are part of what makes the safest cars unique.

Below are the safest cars of 2025 according to Edmunds;

1. 2025 Mazda 3

The 2025 Mazda is one of the safest cars on the market now. It has a very pleasing look and a fuel economy engine of 2.0. Some of Mazda 3’s amazing features are the automatic emergency brake, departure prevention, and forward collision. The base price of this car is 25,135 dollars

2. 2025 Honda Civic

The 2025 Honda Civic is a premium car with an efficient hybrid option. In terms of safety, there is no cause for concern because it is already rated and tested as one of the standard vehicles of this year. It has lane departure control, passenger safety control, automatic emergency braking, and so on. This Honda Civic is perfect for you if you want a secure car.

Its current price is $25,345.

3. 2025 Mini Cooper

This year’s Mini Cooper is a well-structured vehicle with standard safety features. It is available in both 2-door and 4-door hatchback models. The car offers the latest technology and redesigned features with a multifunctional steering wheel. The 2025 Mini Cooper comes with a powerful 2.0-litre turbo engine, and its latest price is around USD 33,195.

4. 2025 Toyota Prius

The latest Toyota Prius is a new transformation from caterpillar style to a more butterfly design. Its features include a sophisticated system of collision, a safe hybrid hatchback, and a premium interior design. You can get this car for 29,045 dollars.

5. 2025 Honda Accord

The Honda Accord has always been one of the safest vehicles on the market, and this year is no different. It came with a standard collision prevention system, a premium interior, and it is quite spacious. This year’s Honda Accord is offered in both fuel and hybrid versions. The starting price of this vehicle is 29,390 dollars.

6. 2025 Toyota Camry

The 2025 Toyota Camry is another safe vehicle that is worth the price. You would be impressed by its safety technology, lane departure features, full-speed control, and automatic emergency braking, among others. In addition, its collision avoidance system is remarkable.

The current price of the 2025 Camry is $29,495.

7. 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6

This car is fully electric. It comes with a standard forward collision warning, excellent safety, lane departure prevention, and automatic emergency braking. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 also offers up to 342 miles of all-electric driving. You can get this car for at least 38,900 dollars.

8. 2025 Acura Integra

The 2025 Acura Integra is a top safety vehicle that offers an excellent driving experience. This car is mechanically similar to the Honda Civic. Acura Integra has always been a four-door, sporty, and premium car. This year’s price is around $34,195.