FULL LIST: 2025 Emmy nominees announced ahead of September ceremony

The nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards have been unveiled, with “Severance” leading the pack with 27 nominations.

“The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” also dominated the drama categories, while “The Studio,” “The Bear,” and “Hacks” stood out in comedy. In the limited series field, HBO’s “The Penguin” racked up 24 nods, and Netflix’s “Adolescence” followed with 13.

Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”) and Brenda Song (“Running Point”) made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

The ceremony is scheduled for September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards:

Best Drama

“Andor” (Disney+)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO Max)

“Paradise” (Hulu)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

Best Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

“The Studio” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Best Limited Series

“Adolescence” (Netflix)

“Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“Dying for Sex” (FX)

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

“The Penguin” (HBO Max)

Best Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best Actress, Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Best Actor, Comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Actress, Comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Supporting Actress, Drama

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Comedy Guest Actor

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Bryan Cranston, “The Studio”

Dave Franco, “The Studio”

Ron Howard, “The Studio”

Martin Scorsese, “The Studio”

Anthony Mackie, “The Studio”

Comedy Guest Actress

Olivia Colman, “The Bear”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Cynthia Erivo, “Poker Face”

Robby Hoffman, “Hacks”

Zoe Kravitz, “TheS tudio”

Julianne Nicholson, “Hacks”

Drama Guest Actor

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Boys”

Scott Glenn, “The White Lotus”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Joe Pantoliano, “The Last of Us”

Forest Whitaker, “Andor”

Jeffrey Wright, “The Last of Us”

Drama Guest Actress

Jane Alexander, “Severance”

Gwendoline Christie, “Severance”

Kaitlyn Dever, “The Last of Us”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Last of Us”

Variety Scripted Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Host for a Reality/Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”

Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

The Sharks, “Shark Tank”

TV Movie

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (Peacock)

“The Gorge” (Apple TV+)

“Mountainhead” (HBO)

“Nonnas” (Netflix)

“Rebel Ridge” (Netflix)

Animated Program

“Arcane: League of Legends” (Netflix)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Common Side Effects” (Adult Swim)

“Love, Death + Robots” (Netflix)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

Variety Special

“Ali Wong: Single Lady” (Netflix)

“Adam Sandler: Love You” (Netflix)

“Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years” (Hulu)

“Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize” (Netflix)

“Sarah Silverman: PostMortem” (Netflix)

“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” (Netflix)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Deaf President Now!” (Apple TV+)

“Martha” (Netflix)

“Pee-Wee as Himself” (HBO)

“Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)” (Hulu)

“Will & Harper” (Netflix)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“Chef’s Table” (Netflix)

“100 Foot Wave” (HBO)

“Simone Biles: Rising” (Netflix)

“SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night” (Peacock)

“Social Studies” (FX on Hulu)

Reality or Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, “Andor”

Amanda Marsalis, “The Pitt”

John Wells, “The Pitt”

Jessica Lee Gagné, “Severance”

Ben Stiller, “Severance”

Adam Randall, “Slow Horses”

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks”

James Burrows, “Mid-Century Modern”

Nathan Fielder, “The Rehearsal”

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, “The Studio”

Directing for a Limited Series/TV Movie

Philip Barantini, “Adolescence”

Shannon Murphy, “Dying for Sex”

Helen Shaver, “The Penguin”

Jennifer Getzinger, “The Penguin”

Nicole Kassell, “Sirens”

Leslie Linka Glatter, “Zero Day”

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks”

Nathan Fielder et al., “The Rehearsal”

Hannah Bos et al., “Somebody Somewhere”

Seth Rogen et al., “The Studio”

Sam Johnson et al., “What We Do in the Shadows”

Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, “Andor”

Joe Sachs, “The Pitt”

R. Scott Gemmill, “The Pitt”

Dan Erikson, “Severance”

Will Smith, “Slow Horses”

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali, “Black Mirror”

Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, “Dying for Sex”

Lauren LeFranc, “The Penguin”

Joshua Zetumer, “Say Nothing”

Writing for a Variety Special

Jon Macks et al., “Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize”

Charlie Brooker et al., “Cunk on Life”

Sarah Silverman, “PostMortem”

Nate Bargatze, “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze”

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (multiple writers)

Writing for a Variety Series

“The Daily Show” (Jon Stewart and team)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

