74 abducted persons who were kidnapped by bandits in Wanzamai Village of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State have regained their freedom.

It was gathered that the abductees who were abducted when fetching firewood were released on Friday after the payment of six million naira ransom.

Recall, 85 people were abducted in the village about three weeks, while one of the victims escaped, but the police had dismissed the figure insisting that only nine people were abducted.

However, a community leader, Abubakar Na’Allah in an interview disagreed with the police figure, saying the bandits had reached out to them and were demanding N1.7m from the captives.

Na’allah had said the bandits were demanding N20,000 for each victim.

However, a resident of the troubled village told newsmen that the abductors had released 74 out of 85 captives.

He added, that two of the captives were killed while 9 captives are still under the terrorist’s den.

It was gathered that the freed kidnapped victims are currently receiving treatment in a private hospital in the state.

At the time of filling the report, there was no statement from the police and state government.

