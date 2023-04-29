Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has restate that he is unbothered about the exclusion from the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) nomination.

Recall Tribune Online reported that Kunle who played the lead actor role in Anikulapo did not make the list because he allegedly stepped on some toes in the industry following an interview he granted an online platform some weeks back where he alleged that a certain popular figure tried to lure him into homosexuality.

Speaking during an interview on TVC ‘Your View’ on Friday, Kunle Remi said the AMVCA snub does not reduce his value as an actor or screen god.

According to the actor, his greatest award was the privilege to play the character, ‘Anikulapo’ and despite being challenging, he gave his best.

The movie which was directed and co-produced by Kunle Afolayan, starred actors such as Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, and Eyiyemi Afolayan among others.

In his word, “It’s not mansion, I like the fact that people spoke and asked why I was not nominated. I can’t really have answers to that, the organizers have the answer to it.

“For me, it doesn’t reduce my value or make me less of a screen god. Anikulapo still broke the record it broke, still, number one watched fit globally as a language film, next to squid game and I put in work and effort.

“I didn’t do that because of the award but because it was a challenge. And it was such a privilege to play that character. I will never forget and I think that was the greatest award.”