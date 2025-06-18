73-year-old arraigned for forgery, conspiracy

A 73-year-old man, Olaniyi Orelusi has been arraigned before the Chief Magistrate O.O Ogunkanmi of the Oyo State Chief Magistrate Court, Ibadan Judicial Division on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and conduct likely to cause breach.

In a case filed by the Commissioner of Police against him with the charge prepared by SP Remi Oduntan, the Officer in Charge of X-Squad, Orelusi was accused of forging documents to withdraw property from the Ministry of Justice, committing an offence punishable by law.

The case is delineated as MI/688c/2025 and Orelusi pleaded not guilty.

He was granted bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum with an order that the sureties must have verified addresses.

The charge read: “that you Olaniyi Orelusi ‘M’ and one other at large sometimes in 2022 at Orelusi, Oke Ado Area, Ibadan in the Ibadan Magisterial District, did conspire between yourselves to commit an offence wit: conspiracy, forgery and conduct likely to cause breach and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol 11, Laws of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000.”

The second charge read: “that you Olaniyi Orelusi ‘M’ and one other at large between the same date at the aforementioned magisterial district, did forge document to withdraw property from the Ministry of Justice, Oyo State and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 467 (2) of the criminal code Cap. 38, Vol. 11, Laws of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000.”

“That you Olaniyi Orelusi ‘M’ and one other at large between the same date at the aforementioned magisterial district, did conduct yourselves in a manner to breach the public peace by forging the signature that does not belong to you and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap. 38, Vol 11, Laws of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000,” the third charge read.

The case was adjourned till August 13, 2025 for mention.