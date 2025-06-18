Mokwa floods: 700 persons still missing — Niger govt

The Niger government says that over 700 persons were still missing following the recent flooding in Mokwa Community in Mokwa Local Government of the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

The state governor, Umar Bago, disclosed this when he received Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer to General Sani Abacha, and his friends, who were on a condolence visit over the recent flood in Minna, on Tuesday.

Bago, represented by the Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, also disclosed that 267 people had been confirmed dead and 600 household displaced.

“Over 700 persons are still missing and we are not certain where they are. The flooding has caused extensive damage,” he said.

He noted that the flood caused extensive damage with 408 houses damaged and 27 schools destroyed.

He appreciated individuals, groups and corporate organisations that sent in their tributes noting that the flood’s effect was a national disaster.

Bago said the state government was working with professional organisations to write the cost of the flood and was awaiting assessment results.

Earlier, Al-Mustapha said the visit was to sympathise with the government and the people of Mokwa following the devastating flood incident.

“We are here to register our condolences over the tragic incident that happened in Mokwa, looking at the heavy losses and its impact on the state.

“We will meet with the traditional council, especially the chairman in Mokwa, and pray that the incident doesn’t happen again,” he said.

He noted that the delegation composed of influential individuals from different parts of the country aimed to offer sympathy and support to the state government and affected communities.

He added that the delegation would meet with the traditional council with a focus of finding ways to prevent similar incidents in the future and improve town planning and living conditions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Al-Mustapha and his delegation earlier paid a visit to former Military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).