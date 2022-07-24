7-man robbery gang docked in Lagos

By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare
The Police Command in Lagos has arraigned seven suspected members of a robbery gang before Chief Magistrate P. E. Nwaka of a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos.

The suspects are Blessing Felix Onyema (F), Sunday Alabigu, Sylvester Nwajagu (M), Celestine Nnailo (M), Obinna Onu (M), Onyedike Vincent (M),
and Ido Vincent Chinedu were arraigned on charges bordering on robbery, felony and conspiracy.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Williams Ologun, had informed the court that the suspects unlawfully conspired among themselves to commit Felony to wit robbery and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 259 and punishable under Section 297 (2) (a) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

He informed the court that the suspects armed with guns allegedly stole sixteen drums of Starlight, 96 Core Optic Fibre Cables valued at N80,000,000 (Eighty Million Naira) property of Jus Partners Cosmopolitan Limited and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 296 and punishable under Section 297(1)(2}(a)(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

Barrister O.O. Ogunleye appeared for the complainant as counsel holding a watching brief.

Ruling on their bail applications, Chief Magistrate Nwaka, admitted Blessing Felix Onyema to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with three sureties in like sum and granted the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with three sureties in like sum and three years tax clearance

While admitting the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th suspects to bail, the court ordered them to report every second and fourth Monday at Zone 2 Onikan Lagos.

Chief Magistrate Nwaka while reviewing the case file said that the only nexus of the first defendant to the entire charge was that monies were received in her Zenith bank account which were proceeds of crime.

However, the court did not take the plea of 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants because the court lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Magistrate Nwaka held that the 2nd and 3rd defendants are to be remanded in a prison facility for the first 30 days pending the duplication of the case file at the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution for advice.

The charge reads, “That you Blessing Felix Onyema ‘F’, Sunday Alabogu ‘M’, Sylvester Nwajagu and others still at large on the 20th day of June, 2022 at about 0150hrs at Spenser Street, off Murtala Mohammed Way, Yaba, Lagos in the Lagos State Magisterial District did unlawfully conspired amongst yourselves to commit Felony to wit robbery and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 259 and punishable under Section 297 (2) (a) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

“That you Blessing Felix Onyema,(F) Sunday Alabogu ‘M’, Sylvester Nwelagu and others still at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did arm yourselves with guns and robbed sixteen drums of Starlight 96 Core Optic Fibre Cables valued N80,000,000 (Eighty Million Naira) |property of Jus Partners Cosmopolitan Ltd. and thereby committed an offence contrary to 296 and punishable under Section 297(1)(2}(a)(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

“That you Blessing Felix Onyema ‘F’, Sunday Alabogu ‘M’, Sylvester Nwajagu and others still at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did attempt to unlawfully kill Emmanuel Bassey ‘M and Abel Uko Endurance ‘M’ by tying and threatening them with a gun thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 230(1) and punishable under Section 230(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2035.

“That you Celestine Nnailo ‘M’, Obinna Onu ‘M’, Sylvester Nwajagu, Onyedike Vincent, Odo Vincent Chinedu and others still at large on the 20% day Of June 2022 between the hours of 0700hrs to 1000hrs at Shibir: Ojo in Lagos Magisterial District did dishonestly receive sixteen drums of Starlight 96 Co Fibre Cables valued N80,000,000 (Eighty Million Naira) from one Sunda Alabogu ‘M’ and Blessing Felix Onyema ‘F’ knowing to be stolen property of Ju Partners Cosmopolitan Ltd and thereby committed an offence contrary to Sectio 528 and punishable under Section 328 (1) (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.


“That you Celestine Nnailo ‘M’, Obirna Onu ‘M’, Sylvester Nwajagu Onyedike Vincent, Odo Vincent Chinedu and others still at large on the 20th day of June 2022 between the hours of 0700hrs to 1000hrs at Shibiri Ojo in Lagos Magisterial District did dishonestly receive sixteen drums of Starlight 96 Cor. Optic Fibre Cables something reasonably suspected to have been stolen thereby Committed an offence contrary to Section 329 and punishable under Section 329(c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015”.

