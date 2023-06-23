The Labour Party has decried the delay of Local Government Council elections in the Bayelsa State and feared that the State Government has restricted funds for grassroots development.

Suspended National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi under the leadership of Lamidi Apapa said the funding the Area Council promotes developmental activities that contribute to the overall interest of the state.

Arabambi in a press conference in Abuja said the Labour Party was no longer comfortable with the continued denial of the Area Council of Democratic representation and leadership at the Local Government Council level.

His Words: “The Labour Party therefore warns that if the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission, BYSIEC fails to issue a notice to commence the process of local government elections before July ending 2023, the party would resort to peaceful civil protest aimed at pressuring the governor to do the needful.

“The civil action will not only be peaceful, but resolute, in our pursuit of electoral justice and democratic representation for the people of Bayelsa State.

“Labour Party National Working Committee is no longer comfortable with the outright and deliberate refusal of the Bayelsa State Governor, senator Douye Diri to conduct local government elections in the state

“The Governor cannot deny the importance and significance of the grassroots to the development of the state, as local government areas were created to help established, nurture, sustain democracy, and democratic political culture,because giving them powers to function effectively stabilizes and strengthens the political system since they are closer to the people

“Furthermore, the importance of local government in ensuring democratic representation for the people at the grassroots level cannot be overemphasized, and the people of Bayelsa State particularly those at the grassroots deserve elected officials who can effectively advocate for their needs and drive development initiatives.

“We are concerned that funds intended for local governments in Bayelsa State are being withheld by the state government, instead of being allocated to democratically elected local government officials, and we view the development as a deliberate neglect of the local government area, contradicting the governor’s claims of pursuing a prosperous administration.

“Furthermore, the Labour Party strongly condemns the utilization of civil servants to administer local government affairs, and we described it as an unconventional, unconstitutional and backward approach, and we maintain that the delay in conducting local council elections may be driven by the governor’s political agenda, contrary to his earlier statements of prioritizing the people’s development over political maneuvers.

“Labour Party attention has also been drawn to the frustrated action employed by the PDP and Governor of Bayelsa State to slow the progress of the ongoing case in Sagbama High Court, Yenagoa.





“The court action was aimed at compelling the governor to conduct elections and we further express our party concerns about the boasting of the Governor claimed that he has the potential to interfer with the judicial process.

“Labour Party hereby urge the governor to respect the independence of the judiciary, which played a crucial role in his assumption of office.