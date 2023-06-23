Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has approved inclusion of nano businesses for 5,545 beneficiaries in the second phase of the Kwara NG-CARES For micro, small and medium enterprises’ (MSMEs) business grant programme.

In a statement by the media officer for Kwara NG-CARES for MSMEs, Mrs. Fatima Issa, she said that the

second phase is starting immediately after the approval of the governor, following the completion of phase 1 disbursement of Operational Grants to 688 MSMEs.

The statement read: “The program is facilitated by the Kwara State Government and aims at providing relief, facilitating the recovery, and enhancing the capabilities of local MSMEs through support designed to reduce the vulnerability and cushion the effect of income loss brought about by COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant disruption to regular commercial activity.

“This second phase of disbursement is targeted at 5,545 vulnerable businesses and it is coming as another intervention of succor intended by His Excellency Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazak to support operational expenditure post COVID-19 to incentivize employment retention and help MSEs retain their staff, settle business utility bills and security.

“The application link to register will be released on Monday, June 26 and will last till July 9, 2023.

“The prospective applicants are expected to apply with their business registration document, and evidence of business existence (shop rent receipt/utility bill) and we will continue to give updates as the process gets underway.”

Issa also said that the business grants will be targeted at formal and informal nano, micro, and small-scale enterprises involved in commercial activities across the 16 local governments in the state.

