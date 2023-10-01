Nigeria celebrates its Independence every 1st October, marking the nation’s declaration of freedom from British dominance as a colonial master.
As Nigeria celebrates its 63rd anniversary of independence today, Tribune Online takes a look at some 63 quick facts that you should know about the country.
- Nigeria is located in West Africa.
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa.
- Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960.
- In the Atlantic Ocean, Nigeria is situated between the Sahel to the north and the Gulf of Guinea to the south.
- The country covers an area of 923,769 square kilometers (356,669 sq mi).
- The country borders Niger in the north, Chad in the northeast, Cameroon in the east, and Benin in the west.
- Nigeria is a federal republic comprising 36 states.
- Abuja is the capital city of Nigeria.
- The official language of Nigeria is English, while the national languages are Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa.
- Nigeria has over 500 different regional languages.
- Nigeria is known for its diverse ethnic groups, with over 250 different ethnicities.
- Nigeria became a republic on October 1, 1963.
- Nigeria’s three largest ethnic groups are the Hausa-Fulani, Yoruba, and Igbo.
- The Nigerian currency is called the Naira.
- There are 774 local governments in Nigeria.
- The Federal government of Nigeria comprises three distinct branches, namely the legislative, executive, and judicial.
- Nigeria has a rich cultural heritage, including traditional dances, music, and artwork.
- Nigeria is home to various national parks and wildlife reserves, which includes Yankari National Park and Cross River National Park.
- Nigeria’s film industry is referred to as Nollywood.
- Nigeria has the largest population of people of African descent in the world.
- Nigeria has a tropical climate, with distinct dry and wet seasons.
- The country has seen periods of military rule as well as periods of democratic governance.
- The Niger Delta region of Nigeria is known for its oil reserves.
- The country has a diverse range of natural resources, including crude oil, tin, limestone, and coal.
- Nigeria is known for its vibrant fashion industry, with traditional textiles like Ankara fabric being widely used.
- Nigeria has a rich sporting history, with successes in football, athletics, boxing, and basketball among others.
- Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a renowned figure in contemporary literature.
- Nigeria is often referred to as the Giant of Africa due to its large population and economy.
- Nigeria is a multi-religious country, with Islam and Christianity being the major religions.
- The amalgamation of the Southern Nigeria Protectorate and Northern Nigeria Protectorate was done in 1914 by Lord Lugard.
- Nigeria has a federal system of government, with power shared between the federal and state governments, and local governments.
- Lake Chad, located in northeastern Nigeria, is a crucial water source for the country.
- Nigeria is home to Wole Soyinka, the first African Nobel laureate in literature.
- The country is rich in cultural festivals, including the Argungu Fishing Festival, Egungun Festival, and the Durbar Festival.
- The Yoruba people of Nigeria have a strong tradition of wooden sculpture and art.
- Nigeria in 2015 became the first African country to rid itself of the Ebola danger.
- Nigeria has several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Sukur Cultural Landscape, Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, and Aso Rock.
- Nigerian writer Chinua Achebe’s novel “Things Fall Apart” is one of the most widely read and studied African novels.
- Nigerian footballer Jay-Jay Okocha is considered one of the greatest African football players of all time.
- Lagos was the former capital city of Nigeria before the federal capital was formally moved to Abuja on December 12, 1991 under the administration of General Ibrahim Babaginda.
- Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa.
- The Nigeria flag has two green stripes and a white stripe.
- The Nigeria national motto is “Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.”
- The Nigeria coat of arms features an eagle, representing strength, and a shield, representing agriculture and the natural resources of the country.
- Nigeria is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
- Nigeria has produced many notable writers, including Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Wole Soyinka.
- A Nigerian, Aliko Dangote is the richest man in Africa.
- The first newspaper in Nigeria, ‘Iwe Irohin fun awon ara Egba ati eya Yoruba,’ was established in Abeokuta, Ogun state in 1859.
- Nigerian late legendary musician and activist Fela Kuti is well known for his Afrobeat music and his criticism of government corruption and human rights abuses.
- Nigeria has a growing music industry, producing internationally recognized artists like Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy among others.
- Nigeria is the world’s largest producer of Cassava.
- Nigeria has a large diaspora population, with Nigerians living in virtually all countries around the world.
- Nigeria is divided into six geopolitical zones: North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-West, South-East, and South-South.
- Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe was the first ceremonial president of Nigeria.
- Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was the first prime minister of Nigeria.
- Nigeria is a member of the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
- The country has a diverse music scene, with popular genres including Afrobeat, Afro-pop, hip-hop, fuji, and gospel music.
- The Nigerian Civil War, otherwise known as the Biafra war, lasted from 1967 to 1970 and resulted in widespread violence and a significant loss of life.
- Britain annexed Lagos, Nigeria as a crown colony in August 1861 with the Lagos Treaty of Cession.
- Nigeria has a diverse transportation system, including road networks, railways, and waterways.
- Nigeria has a rich history of traditional kingdoms and empires, such as the Benin Empire, Bornu Empire, and the Oyo Empire.
- The Zuma Rock is one of the most famous geological landmarks in Nigeria.
- The current president of Nigeria is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
