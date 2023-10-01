Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has tasked Nigerians on the need to be more patriotic in the interest of the nation.

The governor described patriotism and hard work as key to taking the country to the promised land.

“For us to achieve a country of our collective dreams, we must work tirelessly and selflessly.

“We must be ready to make sacrifices if we want our country to progress,” he urged

Governor Aliyu, therefore, urged Nigerians to remain committed to the Nigerian project, which he described as sacrosanct.

A statement made available to newsmen in the state on Sunday by his press secretary, Abubakar Bawa, said the governor extolled the contributions of the nation’s founding fathers which led to Nigeria’s independence, adding that more patriotism was required from all and sundry in order to ensure a prosperous and more united Nigeria.

He commended the founding fathers for their doggedness, resilience and commitment which led to the attainment of Nigeria’s independence on 1st October, 1960.

“This effort must be safeguarded by the present generation and the generations yet unborn”

Aliyu said: “Nigeria is the only country we can call ours, and it is a beautiful land blessed with both human and natural resources, so we must make it a better place.”

He called on Nigerians to continue to fervently pray for the country to overcome the myriad of challenges confronting it, while describing the economic and security challenges as some of the major obstacles hindering the nation’s march to greatness which must be addressed.

This, according to him, can be achieved through selfless service, hard work commitment and above all, honesty and sincerity.

The Governor also decried the prevalence of corruption, which he described as another cankerworm affecting Nigeria’s development which needs serious attention from both leaders and the led.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE