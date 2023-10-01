The immediate past Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Yomi Kolawole, has congratulated Nigerians for their steadfastness and loyalty to the country.

In a press statement issued on Sunday to mark Nigerian Independent Anniversary, he said despite numerous challenges, Nigerians are still united.

He called on the people not to be disappointed but remain committed to the task of charting a more progressive path for a greater tomorrow.

According to him, with Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria, the nation will definitely rise again, noting that the anniversary offers citizens of Kogi West in particular and leaders of the country to reflect on Nigeria’s journey of nationhood since independence, describing Nigeria as a work in progress.

“It is now 63 years since our dear country got her independence from Britain. This commemoration offers us the opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s great journey of nationhood; acclaim our modest strides, reassess the odds we survived, chart a path out of present challenges and renew our hopes for a greater tomorrow.

“We should focus our energy towards enthroning equity, justice, peace and national cohesion in order to bring to fruition the dream of Nigeria realising its full potential and holding up the torch of liberty and progress for all Africans. Happy Independence Anniversary. God bless Nigeria.”

“Our country has seen progress as well as setbacks. Patriotic Nigerians, believing in their country, have always stood firm, sharing in the glory of successes and feeling the pain of missed opportunities.”

He opined that if there was a sense of disappointment among our population, especially the youths, on the nation’s failed aspirations, over the years, such feeling was not entirely out of place.

“Yet, rather than despair, we should look back at the encouraging signposts that set the tone for an auspicious future and the promise that we could attain our growth and development goals,” he added.

