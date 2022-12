5G migration: Police warn of possible phishing, cyber attacks

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) on Wednesday warned members of the public to be wary of a suspected ploy for likely phishing and cyber-attacks through the dissemination of a WhatsApp message.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

According to the statement, the police “warns members of the public and strategic stakeholders in national security matters to be wary of a suspected ploy by subversive elements to prepare the ground for likely phishing and cyber-attacks through the deliberate publication and dissemination of a WhatsApp message, currently in circulation, purportedly from the Cybercrime Department of the Nigeria Police Force informing the general public of the commencement and warning of possible breaches in the migration protocols to the 5G network services.”

The statement explained that “the Director in charge of the NPF-NCCC, DCP Uche Ifeanyi Henry, has noted that the message did not emanate from the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre and therefore warns the general public to be wary as it is likely the handiwork of cyber criminals setting the grounds to fleece innocent and unsuspecting members of the public of their monies or to steal their identities.”

It advised the members of the general public to discountenance the broadcast message and cease sharing such as it was deceptive and misleading.

It assured that genuine guidelines on the roll-out and migration to the 5G network would be available in due time on authorized websites and verified social media handles of the NPF-NCCC, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), telecom companies, and other communication service providers.