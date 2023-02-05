By Sikiru Obarayese

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed him.

The open declaration is expected to put an end to the ongoing speculation that there is rift between Mr Buhari and Mr Tinubu.

Recall that the social media was agog last week when the APC presidential candidate, at a rally in Ogun state, alleged that the redesign of Naira and its scarcity was deliberate efforts to sabotage his campaign.

Days after the outburst, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, in separate interviews, claimed that there are “elements” around the president conspiring against Mr Tinubu’s ambition.

But speaking in Nasarawa on Saturday, Mr Buhari said he is in full support of the emergence of Mr Tinubu

“I am very pleased to be here today at this campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria, and for the governor of Nasarawa State for his second and final term. I thank you very much for defying the weather and standing in the sun for hours.

“I congratulate you and assure you that we are going to win through and through. Ahmed Bola Tinubu, I knew him more than 20 years ago—all the problems that we had, I mentioned earlier—there is no local government that I have not visited between 2003 and 2011. I visited all the states in 2019 when I was asking for a second term. I will continue to campaign for Bola Tinubu,” the president said.